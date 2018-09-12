Branson Speedway Developer to Meet Arkansas Officials

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) - The man who wants to build a racetrack in southern Missouri plans to meet Friday with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

A spokesman for Russell Cook of Hollister confirmed that Cook will meet with the commission to discuss the track, which has faced strong criticism in Missouri.

Cook wants to build the speedway on an 800-acre site near Ridgedale, a few miles from Branson in Taney County. He has cleared 70 acres for the track two miles north of the Arkansas-Missouri border. He hopes to bring NASCAR races to the 1.25-mile track.

Opponents say it would ruin the scenic Ozarks area and cause too much noise and traffic.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Wednesday that Cook wants to build the track in Missouri but said he has to consider all options.