Branson Tornado Facebook Page a Hit After Storm

BRANSON (AP) - More than 1,300 people overnight became fans of a Branson tornado information page on Facebook created in January by a University of Missouri Extension Service employee in anticipation of such a storm.

Greene County Extension spokesman David Burton says he created three Facebook pages similar to ones for last year's Joplin tornado and Missouri floods to get information to people and allow them to ask questions.

Burton says the number of people who had clicked "like" on the Branson page went from two on Tuesday to 50 at 5 a.m. It hit 1,300 by 8 a.m., and 15 minutes later the number was nearing 2,000 and rising at the rate of dozens per minute.

Burton also created tornado pages for Springfield and Greene County.