Branson Tornado Impacts Local Travel Agencies

JEFFERSON CITY - Travel agencies calls for tourists to continue booking Branson trips Wednesday.

Colleen Taylor, president of Midwest Travel Consultants Inc., said the tourism offices and booking agencies in Branson closed today due to the impact of the tornado. This caused problems to this start of the booking season.

Branson is a family-friendly tourist destination. The heaviest season falls after Easter, on spring and summer when children get off school. Taylor said the assessment of damage is still underway to see if the tornado would have any impact on the summer season. But she said the tourism offices and agencies would hopefully reopen by Mondy at the latest and encouraged tourists to continue booking for spring and summer.

And the Missouri Division of Tourism suggests tourists to go to Branson's official tourism website and a new Facebook website called Branson, MO Recovery to get the latest information on Branson tourism. You could also call 1-800-296-0463 to contact Branson Convention and Visitors Bureau for more information.