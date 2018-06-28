Branson Welcomes Wallenda After Niagra Falls Stunt

By: Associated Press

BRANSON (AP) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda received a hero's welcome in Branson after his successful high wire walk across Niagra Falls.

Last Friday, Wallenda crossed Niagra Falls on a high wire as an estimated 13 million people watched on television.

On Wednesday, Silver Dollar City threw Wallenda a parade, complete with costumed performers and cheering fans.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Wallenda recently opened his high wire show at Silver Dollar City. The act includes his wife, mother and other family members. They perform in Branson through Aug. 4.

During the parade, Wallenda urged those in the crowd to follow their dreams.

He says he hopes his shows can motivate others to pursue their ambitions.