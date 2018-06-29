Brantley, Carrasco carry Indians to 2-1 victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Michael Brantley drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning, backing a strong performance by Carlos Carrasco and sending the Cleveland Indians to a 2-1 victory over the slumping Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Carrasco (7-4) allowed five hits over seven innings to win his third straight start. The big right-hander struck out eight while dominating Kansas City for the second time in a month.

Cody Allen handled a perfect ninth for his 12th save as the Indians won for the 11th time in 14 games. AL Central rival Kansas City lost for the sixth time in its last seven.

Wade Davis (2-1) was summoned in the eighth to keep the game tied, but he walked Michael Bourn to lead off the inning.