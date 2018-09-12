Bras On Display for a Cause
COLUMBIA - Bras decorated the halls of Ellis Fischel Cancer Center Wednesday night during the finale of its annual Decorate a Bra contest. Contestants covered bras in everything from flowers to feathers and even legos.
One contest winner, Jennifer Bloss, decorated a bra as Noah's Ark with an animal lover friend.
"It was a challenge to try to figure out how to make an arc go on a bra. But, we had lots of creative laughing and making popsicle sticks and painting them and finding animals at the store, so we had a good time," said Bloss.
This wasn't Bloss' first time to enter the contest, and she says she already has a plan for next year's bra in the works.
"We participated last year. My mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer the year before and had just gone through treatments, and my aunt had gone through breast cancer. So, we thought this was a great way to be supportive, and yet it's a great cause and a fun opportunity," said Bloss.
Contest winners were selected in categories corresponding to bra size. Awards included "A Cup: Amazing" through "E Cup: Entertaining." The "People's Choice Award" was given to the grand prize winner which was voted on during the event.
The contest auctioned off all bras. The proceeds benefit cancer patient care programs and services at Ellis Fischel.
