Braun Boosts Brewers Past Cardinals in 13

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, September 08 2012 Sep 8, 2012 Saturday, September 08, 2012 1:51:00 PM CDT September 08, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ryan Braun homered off Lance Lynn with one out in the 13th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night.

Braun's shot gave him his fifth straight 100-RBI season and further frustrated the few hundred fans still around nearly seven hours after the scheduled start.

The start was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 20 minutes, long enough to cause one lineup scratch. Cardinals No. 3 hitter Matt Holliday was set to return after a game out with lower back pain followed by a day off but was scratched as a precaution.

Braun set a franchise record for 100-RBI seasons, breaking a tie with Cecil Cooper and Prince Fielder, with his 199th career homer of Lynn (13-7) into the mostly empty left-field stands on a 1-1 pitch.

 

 

