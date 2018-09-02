Braun Boosts Brewers Past Cardinals in 13

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ryan Braun homered off Lance Lynn with one out in the 13th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night.

Braun's shot gave him his fifth straight 100-RBI season and further frustrated the few hundred fans still around nearly seven hours after the scheduled start.

The start was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 20 minutes, long enough to cause one lineup scratch. Cardinals No. 3 hitter Matt Holliday was set to return after a game out with lower back pain followed by a day off but was scratched as a precaution.

Braun set a franchise record for 100-RBI seasons, breaking a tie with Cecil Cooper and Prince Fielder, with his 199th career homer of Lynn (13-7) into the mostly empty left-field stands on a 1-1 pitch.