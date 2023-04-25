COLUMBIA - Brave Counseling and Psychiatry had a ribbon cutting today officially opening their new location.
This is the first time the practice has a place to themselves to call home.
Elizabeth Hocker, co-owner of Brave, said today's celebration is not just about the building though.
"A building is just brick and mortar," Hocker said. "It's really not about the location we are celebrating in terms of the ribbon cutting it's really more about reinvigorating our team coming back together in person and being appreciative of the clients we have had the opportunity to serve."
Brave's mission is to offer a lot of different services like medication management for mental health, ADHD coaching and counseling services. Their practice is open to people from all walks of life.
"We are really all about diversity and multicultural issues and here in Missouri, that is something that is kinda hard to find," Seth Showalter, a clinical supervisor and therapists at Brave, said.
Recently, Brave has focused more on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community given the recent regulation on gender-affirming care in Missouri.
The practice is offering free support groups for the LGBTQIA+ community specifically focused on trans and gay issues. This service is completely free the to the community for people 18 and older.
Showalter said this support group is, "For people to come and process what they are currently going through and be able to learn how they can actually advocate for people who are really struggling right now."
Brave encourages parents and allies to come use this resource too.