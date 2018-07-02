Braves Rally Past Cardinals for 6-5 victory

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ryan Doumit scored on a wild pitch and the Atlanta Braves got two runs in the ninth inning to rally past the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Freddie Freeman started a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff single off St. Louis closer Trevor Rosenthal (0-2).

With two outs, Freeman went to third on pinch hitter Ryan Doumit's double to right. Rosenthal intentionally walked pinch hitter Evan Gattis to load the bases and then walked Jordan Schafer to force in the tying run.

Carlos Martinez relieved Rosenthal and had a wild pitch while facing Ramiro Pena that scored Doumit to make it 6-5.

Dan Carpenter (3-0) pitched 1 1-3 innings of scoreless relief for the win. Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances. The save was the 150th of Kimbrel's career.

