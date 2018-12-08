Breach leaves Camden County Courthouse without phone service

CAMDENTON (AP) — A Missouri county's courthouse and law enforcement center remain without telephone or internet service after federal investigators removed computer equipment following a breach of that system.

The Lake Sun Leader reports computer servers and telephone service have been down at the Camden County Courthouse and justice center since Monday, while four members of the county's information technology have been suspended with pay.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton confirmed that federal agents removed computer equipment from the courthouse, but she declined to provide additional information because of the ongoing investigation.

County officials have provided little information about the incident, though County Attorney Charles McElyea issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging a possible security breach of the computer system.