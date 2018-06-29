Break Dancing Has Positive Impact

These dancers call themselves Poetry in Motion, and their performances have a lot of hidden prose.

"I was completely surprised that these kids are doing it, break dancing," said Michael Miller, a dancer's uncle. "I remember doing it totally when I was that exact age. Same moves. They listen to the exact same music that we listened [to]."

Dancer Matthew Burnett says it "makes you happy to see them all out there."

Matthew, David Osbon and Nicholaus Rodriguez are junior high school students who dance not only with their feet but also their hearts. They perform at schools, birthday parties and special events.

Poetry in Motion encourages kids to step out of the comfort zone and embrace people who are different.

"People of different races," explained Rodriguez, the creator of Poetry in Motion. "I'm trying to bring people together through dance. I guess that's what I'm trying to say."

Added Osbon, "Our message is, people can come together and work together and not be against each other."

The trio practice at least three times a week, while serving as role models for younger kids.

"These are really good kids who could be so easily steered off course. They could be easily distracted by drugs, sex, alcohol," said Miller. "But for them to take an interest in something positive from 20 years ago, and do something positive with it, is impressive to me."

Rodriguez summed it up, "We're all trying to come together through breaking. Everbody should be able to come together through something and I think that's what we have through breaking."

For more information about Poetry in Motion, call Michelle Rodriguez at 474-8413.