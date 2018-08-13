Break Time Convenience Store Robbed

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a robbery around 6 a.m. Wednesday at Break Time Convenience Store located at 901 Conley Road.

The suspect left on foot and entered a dark-colored car headed south on Highway 63.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number, 573-442-6131, or Crime Stoppers, 573-875-TIPS, to remain anonymous.