Break Time robbery suspect connected to several other robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia man arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 17 robbery of a Boonville Break Time has been linked to several other robberies in the Columbia area.

Columbia Police confirmed 24-year-old Joshua Harrington had been arrested and released on bond in September for four separate incidents that date back to May.

The first occurred a day before the Break Time robbery when Harrington allegedly robbed a home at the 2200 block of High Oaks Court in Columbia.

In June, Harrington became a suspect in robbery at the Missouri Credit Union in Columbia, and then, in August, he was arrested in connection with a robbery at Landmark Bank.

Several days after the Landmark Bank robbery, Harrington allegedly was involved in a high speed chase with Boone County Sheriff's deputies, who were aware of a warrant for his arrest. Deputies said Harrington drove into an open field and left his vehicle but wasn't caught. The next day, police arrested Harrington at his home without incident, and he was held at the Boone County Jail on $6,000 bond.

Then in September, Harrington was again arrested after a brief police chase after a second robbery at the Missouri Credit Union, this time along with 27-year-old Vicente Soto.

In total, Harrington was charged with two counts of armed criminal action along with first and second degree robbery. In addition, he was charged with resisting arrest and first degree burglary.