BREAKING: 16 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missouri, including Boone and Cole counties

COLUMBIA - The first two positive cases of COVID-19 in mid-Missouri were confirmed Tuesday.

One case was confirmed positive in Boone County and one in Cole County, according to the Cole County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

There are now 16 confirmed cases in the state.

Missouri's state public health laboratory has tested 267 people for the virus, with 13 positive cases and 253 negatives. The other 2 positive cases were confirmed by commercial laboratories.

16 positive:

- State Public Health Laboratory Tests (13): Greene County (4), St. Louis County (4), St. Louis City (1), Henry County (1), Boone (1), Cole (1), and Cass (1).

At the time of this story, no one has died in Missouri from COVID-19.

