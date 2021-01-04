COLUMBIA- Police responded to the area of Old 63 and Broadway near Stephens Lake Park Monday night.
BREAKING: Columbia police has confirmed one person was shot tonight. I’m right off Broadway across from Stephens Lake Park. @KOMUnews working on more details. pic.twitter.com/0yV8ZWKfMS— Noah Klein (@KomuKlein) January 5, 2021
Police have confirmed a 19 year old man was shot.
This is an active scene. Right now all I know is at least one person was shot. This is right off Broadway in Columbia near Stephens Lake Park. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/N1tItyfXpi— Noah Klein (@KomuKlein) January 5, 2021
This is a developing story, check back for more information.