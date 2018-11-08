BREAKING: Amber Alert Issued For Sick Child From St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police are searching for five year old Porter Stone Tuesday night. An Amber Alert was issued for him after he was taken from St. Louis Children's Hospital. The child needs medical attention and is next in line for a heart transplant.

The boy was seen leaving the hospital with his father. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, black and white plaid shorts and spider man tennis shoes. He also should have a back pack that reads "ICU" with a medical IV pump inside. That backpack is estimated to only have 48 hours worth of medication inside.

The boy's father, 33 year old Jeffery Stone is 6'6, weighs 230 pounds and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black and orange San Francisco Giants baseball cap, gray shirt and black shorts.

KSDK in St. Louis is reporting they could also be traveling with Stone's mother, Rhonda Marie Matthews. She is 59-years-old, 5'3" tall, weighs 130 pounds with short, reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black Nike jacket.

Both men were seen getting in a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla with California license plates reading 6BMU445. Police say they could be headed for California. If you have any information as to where the two men could be, please call 911 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5622.

Photos Courtesy of KSDK.