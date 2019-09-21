Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain.
Michael L. Anderson III, 28, of Columbia, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and second degree murder.
Police say Spain, 19, was shot and killed on 5th Street and Park Avenue late Friday, September 13.
Nadria Wright, a Columbia College student, died in a separate shooting near Forest and Grand Avenues the same night. A suspect has not been named in that investigation.
Anderson is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Football fans at Battle High School on Friday experienced Columbia Public Schools' new policy preventing kids from bringing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU students will pack Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Tigers during Saturday's SEC opener against South Carolina,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School District is replacing all of its trash cans with a three-tier waste system in all... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri woman and her late husband, who was killed by the suspect in four... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police are urging people not to leave grenades "just lying around" after the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced a $1.5 million gift Friday, which will be used to help improve business... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — Madeleine Albright says during a Missouri speech that democracy worldwide "appears to be in retreat." The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A climate strike is taking place on the MU campus Friday at noon. It's part of a... More >>
in
FULTON - A man was arrested early Friday morning after he attempted to evade arrest after a foot pursuit, according... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Parks and Recreation Department is getting ready for the Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said they found seven shell casings in the southern part of the city late Thursday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate.... More >>
in