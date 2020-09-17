Boone County modifies health order, alcohol restrictions no longer in effect

21 hours 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:16:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie Southey, KOMU 8 Digital Content Editor and Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY- Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants no longer have to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., according to the Boone County Public Health Department.

In the new order, businesses that serve alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. 

Stephanie Browning, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director, issued Public Health Order 2020-11 and 2020-11(c) Wednesday afternoon.

The order goes into effect 12 a.m. Sept. 18 and are set to expire on 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified. 

All restrictions under the previous health orders remain in effect. 

Modification details include:

  • Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants serving alcohol must close at 10:30 p.m. The restrictions on stopping alcohol service at 9 p.m. is no longer in effect. 
  • Bars, restaurants and other food establishments that do not comply with the Orders are considered to be in violation of the food code and may require the establishment to discontinue operations and remain closed until an Operation Plan is submitted and approved by PHHS as stated in section 1.20
  • Operational Plans are now required to be submitted 14 days in advance of an event rather than the previous requirement of 30 days.

The county cites a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases since the order went into effect on Aug. 28. According to the release, the five day average of new positive cases peaked on Sept. 5 at 143.4, but later fell to 65.2 on Sept. 16. 

"While this is a promising change in our data, we are cautiously optimistic. We hope that extending this order can help continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 so that we are able to begin slowly loosening restrictions without seeing increased cases again," Browning said. 

This new order comes just one day after Boone County announced over 12,000 missing COVID-19 negative tests from a lab in the county.

With those missing tests, the positivity rate in the county was changed to 24.1 percent. While still high, it's an improvement over the 44 percent rate the county was previously reporting.

Bar owners in downtown Columbia reacted once the new rate was updated, citing the need for the original order in the first place.

Sean Conroy, owner of International Tap House on 9th St. said, "I think if this policy was based on that it needs to be at least expanded, and corrected."

While the new orders are in place, Health Department Assistant Director Scott Clardy said they would have put the original order in place regardless.

"The positivity rate being 8 point something percent instead of 44 percent wouldn't have changed those actions that we were taking then," Clardy said.

More News

Grid
List

Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
Fan at Chiefs opener tests positive for COVID-19; 10 others asked to quarantine
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:01 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
Poll workers told to 'act surprised' if asked about no mask
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 1:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
Missouri woman pleads not guilty to illegally killing elk
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
Battle at Hickman Friday night football canceled
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:10:00 PM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Former Washington University Chancellor dies
Former Washington University Chancellor dies
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:38:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
Missouri Christian boarding school probed over abuse claims
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 10:33:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
Hawley sends letter to DOJ against religious restrictions
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
Missouri education system receives $18 million literacy development grant
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:09:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
Kansas City police: 1 woman killed, another hurt in shooting
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 9:04:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Audrain County reports 50 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Sept. 17
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:19:00 AM CDT September 17, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 9:19:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
Macon High School moves classes online while students quarantine
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:34:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in Weather

Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
Maya Moore now wed, to wrongfully jailed man she helped free
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:05:42 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:58:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
Wayne Sells sends letter to CPS, wants to rename Rock Bridge football field
COLUMBIA- Wayne Sells has requested that his name be removed from the Rock Bridge High School football field after a... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:59:00 PM CDT September 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 75°
4pm 75°
5pm 74°
6pm 73°