UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged

17 hours 59 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News
By: Madison Park, Hollie Silverman and Janet DiGiacomo, CNN

(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper, is accused of opening fire into the newsroom and killing five people Thursday.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, the suspect in what police called a "targeted attack" on the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, according to court records.

Ramos, 38, is scheduled to have a bail hearing at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday in Annapolis.

On Thursday, the gunman entered the building where the Capital Gazette is housed, armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades, barricaded the back entrance and opened fire, police said. The suspect was found hiding under a desk in the building, Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh had told CNN. He was taken into police custody and was being interviewed Thursday night by criminal investigators, said Anne Arundel County deputy police chief Bill Krampf.

The five who were killed are: Robert Hiaasen, 59, an assistant editor; Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; John McNamara, 56, a staff writer; Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant and Wendi Winters, 65, who worked in special publications.

Three others were taken to hospitals after the attack.

Capital Gazette: 'Yes, we're putting out a damn paper'

Hours after the shooting, the Capital Gazette, a newsroom in mourning, published a newspaper with a front page bearing the photos of the five employees who were killed.

"We are heartbroken, devastated. Our colleagues and friends are gone. No matter how deep our loss is nothing compared to the grief our friends' families are feeling," Capital editor Rick Hutzell was quoted in its front-page story.

The gunman fired through the glass door of the newsroom, Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette police reporter, tweeted shortly after the shooting. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote.

The newspaper, which was reeling from the attack, defiantly tweeted on Thursday: "Yes, we're putting out a damn paper tomorrow."

Several staffers and reporters from sister paper, The Baltimore Sun worked on stories for Friday's paper.

'His intent was to cause harm'

Anne Arundel County Police had not released the suspect's name, but multiple law enforcement sources and then later a court record identified him as Ramos.

Two law enforcement sources said his fingerprints appear to have been altered, making it difficult to identify him that way. He was identified using facial recognition software, according to one law enforcement source.

Court documents showed that Ramos had filed a defamation claim against the paper in 2012. The dispute was over an article in the Capital Gazette that detailed his guilty plea in a 2011 harassment case.

Titled "Jarrod wants to be your friend," the story was written by staff writer Eric Hartley and detailed the case where Ramos repeatedly contacted a former high school classmate via Facebook, according to court documents.

Court records show that in July 2012, Ramos filed a complaint against Hartley and the newspaper, alleging he was defamed by the story.

A Twitter account with Ramos' name and the handle @EricHartleyFrnd is believed to be Ramos', a law enforcement source said. The account had tweeted several times about the paper and Hartley.

The Capital Gazette had been threatened on social media with violence as recently as Thursday, Krampf said.

"This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette," he said.

He said police don't have knowledge that the gunman was targeting anyone in particular and can't confirm whether the suspect knew employees at the paper or just targeted the publication.

The suspect "possibly" had a connection to the paper through social media, according to Krampf.

"This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm," he said.

As the investigation continued into Thursday night, Krampf said there were no further threats to the Capital Gazette or to the area.

A newsroom mourns

Journalists at the newspaper tweeted tributes and memories of their colleagues.

"The Capital is not a big newsroom. There are about 20 news staffers, a few more advertising. We are close. We are family. I am devastated," tweeted Danielle Ohl, a reporter.

In a Facebook post, author Carl Hiaasen said he was "devastated and heartsick" to confirm the death of his brother, Rob Hiaasen, affectionately known as "Big Rob" because he towered over people.

"He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public's right to know the news," Hiaasen wrote.

More News

Grid
List

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

University of Central Missouri president leaving
University of Central Missouri president leaving
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12am 82°
1am 82°
2am 80°
3am 80°