Carl DeBrodie confirmed dead; autopsy identifies recently found body

FULTON - Autopsy results confirmed the body found by the Fulton Police Department Monday is 31-year-old Carl L. DeBrodie, the department said Friday.

DeBrodie, who had a mental disability and limited communication skills, was reported missing from Second Chance Homes on Claymine Drive on April 17.

During Monday's search, officers said they found the body in a large container filled with concrete in a storage unit on South Westminster Avenue.

On Monday, police said they had served 8-10 warrants related to the case, but officers have not said whether or not they have any suspects.

On the same day DeBrodie went missing, a new owner took over care of the individuals at Second Chance Homes. The new owner, Finck Supported Living Services, told KOMU 8 News DeBrodie was not present when they arrived and was never transitioned to its care.