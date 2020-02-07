BREAKING: Chariton County man sentenced to four years for fiance's death

CHARITON COUNTY - A man charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of his fiancé, Alicia Meyer, was sentenced to four years with the Department of Corrections Thursday.

James Pleasant, 45, pleaded guilty to the charge in January after withdrawing a not guilty plea.

State troopers said Pleasant and Alicia Meyer were driving in May 2019 when Pleasant drove past barricades into a flooded area of Route M. Pleasant got out of the vehicle. Meyer, who used a wheelchair, couldn't escape and drowned. Her body was recovered several days later.

Jonathan Spencer was a friend of Meyer and her vice president at Boonslick People First, a chapter of the disabilities advocacy group Missouri People First.

"Personally, I think he got off a little too easy," Spencer said. "My personal opinion, he should've gotten the max of 10 years."

