BREAKING: Columbia man killed in early morning shooting

COLUMBIA -- Police confirmed one man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

In a press release, CPD said officers responded to a call of shots heard in the 3700 block of Weymeyer Drive in north Columbia shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was identified as 20-year-old Deonte Gainwell of Columbia. A short time later, medics pronounced Gainwell dead.

Detectives and the Forensic Evidence Unit were called to process the scene and collect evidence.

CPD said it does not have any suspect information to release at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Columbia Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

We are following breaking news this morning. Columbia Police officers investigating a homicide in the 3700 block of Weymeyer Drive. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/8z1fYHJoah — Daniel Perreault (@DPerreaultTV) January 17, 2019

Editor's note: This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as soon as we learn more.