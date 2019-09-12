Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation of an alleged 2006 murder.

The Columbia Police Department began searching a 14-acre section of the landfill Monday in hopes to find materials dumped there around the time of Megan Shultz's disappearance. In the search, some materials with dates that are close to the timeframe Shultz went missing have been located.

“There is a need for additional exploration in the 14-acre area for any clues that will help us to more accurately define the correct area or areas which may warrant further investigation,” Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter said in a news release. “We are very thankful for not only the assistance that we have been receiving from the staff of the Solid Waste Utility but the incredible support from Megan’s family.”

Shultz's husband at the time, Keith Comfort, confessed last month to killing Shultz. Comfort told authorities he strangled his wife and put her body in the dumpster behind their Columbia apartment. He now faces murder charges.

Investigators said last week they would try to locate material in the landfill from around the time of the alleged murder. If successful, they said they would determine whether to search further for evidence in the case.



