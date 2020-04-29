BREAKING: Columbia Police identify human remains found on April 14

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has identified human remains found on April 14 near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard as Timothy Alan Chrouser, 47, of Columbia.

Chrouser was identified through medical records, and his relatives have been notified.

Chrouser was originally reported missing on September 2, 2019, after having not been seen for almost a week. Officers checked several areas he was known to visit, but were unable to locate him or anyone he had seen recently.

Then, on April 14, Columbia Police responded to an area near I-70 Drive NW and Stadium Boulevard where they found the now-identified human remains.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.