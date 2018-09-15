BREAKING: Commercial Trust Company Robbed

HARRISBURG - Deputies are searching for a female robbery suspect in a silver KIA van after the Commercial Trust Company was robbed just after 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Boone County Sheriff Department's Detective Tom O'Sullivan said the woman gave the bank teller a note saying she had a gun.

"A black female entered the bank, displayed a note indicating she had a weapon, and demanded cash," O'Sullivan said. "The teller inside the bank complied with those demands. The suspect was then seen running from the bank." Detective O'Sullivan could not confirm if the weapon was shown to the teller.

The silver KIA van had no license plate and was last seen heading south on Route J.

Sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are in progress.

If you have any information about this incident, call crime stoppers at 875-TIPS.