Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans

7 hours 35 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Reevie, KOMU 8 Reporter

MISSOURI - Missouri's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have very different views on healthcare and their plans for healthcare in Missouri.

US News and World Report ranked Missouri 41st in the country for healthcare for its residents.

In August, Missourians voted to expand Medicaid in the state, but there are concerns where the money for the expansion will come from. 53 percent of those who voted in the August election voted for the expansion of Medicaid. 

“The people of the state voted for this. We’re going to have to implement it," Governor Mike Parson said.

But Gov. Parson also said it is not easy to expand Medicaid.

“It’s not going to be free. Anytime there is an expansion in state government it's not going to be free,” Parson said. 

State auditor and Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway thinks otherwise.

Galloway said she hopes to open a clinic in every county in the state, after seven hospitals have closed since 2010.

“On my watch, your zip code won’t determine your access to healthcare,” Galloway said in an advertisement. 

"Study after study, non-partisan study, has shown that it can be done without increasing taxes and without gutting other accounts. We can look at the experience of 37 other states,” Galloway said when speaking with the press after the Gubernatorial Forum.

Galloway criticized Gov. Parson for his views on healthcare, especially when related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're in a pandemic. The problems we face are big. We can’t have a governor who does so little,” Galloway said in an advertisement.

Supporters of Gov. Parson believe his efforts during the pandemic were enough.

“There was no playbook for a global pandemic like that. Governor Parson was like our quarterback. He wanted to know what we were hearing, what we were seeing and what we needed” Christy Shawan, a healthcare executive featured in the governor’s advertisements, said.

Missouri must expand Medicaid by July 1, 2021, and inform the federal government by March 1. 

More News

Grid
List

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
Jefferson City middle schools extend virtual learning for another week
JEFFERSON CITY- Students at Lewis and Clark Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School will attend virtual learning for another... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
Some CPS families experience waitlist for virtual learning
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public School families that want to switch to virtual learning may have to wait to enroll. In... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
MU custodial staff incentive incorrectly listed on payroll
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri corrected an error on custodial staff payroll, according to a MU spokesperson, after a... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
Moberly receives $4.8 million grant for flood protections
MOBERLY - The U.S. Department of Commerce granted $4.8 million to Moberly to improve flooding protections. The grant, which... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:24:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
Columbia to host 2025 NCAA cross country championship
COLUMBIA- Columbia will host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships. The events will take... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting
JEFFERSON CITY — UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Jefferson City Police are asking for assistance in locating the shooter from this morning's... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
Missouri Amputee Golf Tournament brings awareness and 'family-like bond'
COLUMBIA – The Missouri Amputee Golf Association held their 11th annual Missouri Show Me Classic Amputee Golf Tournament over the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 3:04:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in Sports

St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
St. Louis couple who waved guns at protest plead not guilty
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple celebrated in some circles and vilified in others for waving guns at... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 1:07:45 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
Breaking down Missouri gubernatorial candidates' healthcare plans
MISSOURI - Missouri's Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have very different views on healthcare and their plans for healthcare... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
Marshall Public Schools to return to in-person learning
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools completed its two weeks of distance learning and plans to return to phase three of their... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:02:00 PM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
How to guard against seasonal affective disorder in the pandemic's winter months
(CNN) -- With winter on the horizon, it's getting darker earlier each day, and temperatures are slipping. Seasonal affective... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 10:19:03 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
Report: Social media influencers push voting misinformation
CHICAGO (AP) — Social media influencers, partisan news outlets and even President Donald Trump’s son are driving the spread of... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 9:04:27 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
The Zogg Fire is fully contained after claiming 4 lives and scorching more than 50,000 acres
(CNN) — The devastating Zogg Fire, which killed four people and scorched more than 50,000 acres in Northern California's Shasta... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:34:38 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill for a third day of confirmation hearings... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 8:10:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, in red zone
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:34:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News

Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls on Thursday night after cancellation of second debate
Washington (CNN) — President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, the network... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 7:11:00 AM CDT October 14, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 75°
9pm 72°
10pm 70°
11pm 66°