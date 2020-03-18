BREAKING: First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY - A person in Cole County was confirmed positive for COVID-19, making it the first confirmed case of the virus in mid-Missouri, according to the Cole County Health Department.

The department announced the case at a news conference Tuesday evening.

The case is a travel related case.

The Cole County Health Department is currently working with the Cole County Department of Senior Services to conduct an investigation in to any individual who may have come into close contact with the positive individual.

Cole County officials encourage anyone who has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case to call their healthcare provider before seeking care unless it is a life threatening emergency.

Cole County has been testing for COVID-19 and has received several negative results.