BREAKING: Governor Parson releases details of second coronavirus case in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory tested a positive case for the COVID-19 virus.

This is the second confirmed case in the state of Missouri. Both cases were travel related.

The person affected is a Springfield resident in their 20s that had traveled to Austria.

Parson announced 73 people have been tested for the virus in Missouri and only two have come back positive.

Parson said, "As governor, I have no greater responsibility than to keep all Missourians healthy and safe."

"I want to assure you, we are taking all steps necessary to protect the people of this state.

He said Missouri will receive $13-million in emergency response funding.

"At this time, we have not declared a state of emergency for the state of Missouri," Parson said.

Parson stated he has had briefing calls with Vice-President Mike Pence and has been relaying those briefings to Missouri officials.

He also urged Missourians to, "Use common sense."

This means practicing basic hygiene such as washing hands, covering coughs and staying isolated if someone is sick.