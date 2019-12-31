BREAKING: Law enforcement search for possible suspect in Fayette homicide

FAYETTE - One person is dead in an apparent homicide and law enforcement searched for a suspect Monday afternoon.

The Howard County Sheriff told me they got a call around 1:30 this afternoon about a person who was shot in a car. He says that person is now dead. @KOMUnews — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) December 31, 2019

The Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are gathered at a home at the intersection of West Hackberry and Rocheport streets in Fayette.

There are several streets near that area blocked by law enforcement vehicles and crime tape as of 7:30 p.m. Crews are still processing the scene.

The sheriff said the suspect may be carrying a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff told me the suspect is a thin, black man in his mid to late 20s who was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. He told me they “honestly don’t know” if the suspect is still in the area because they don’t know who he is. @KOMUnews — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) December 31, 2019

According to the Fayette Advertiser, the Fayette Caring Center went into lockdown, but that was lifted as of 4:30 p.m. The paper also reports that K9 units and a helicopter were involved in looking for the suspect.

Right now, authorities are using a metal detector to search the ground inside inside the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/StnDOE3N7B — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) December 31, 2019

This is a developing story and KOMU 8 has a reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.