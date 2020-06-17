BREAKING: Massive fire at Lake of the Ozarks condo

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Viewers have sent KOMU 8 news photos of a fire reportedly seen at Emerald Bay Condos at Lake of the Ozarks on Tuesday night.



The Facebook page, Lake Area Fools, posted photos around 7:30 p.m.



"Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger tells KY3 News he is unsure if these condos are occupied. We do not know of any injuries or how the fire started," according to our affiliate in Springfield, KY3.

Emerald Bay has 120 units across 11 buildings. It is located on Horseshoe Bend near mile marker 14, according to its website.



Viewer Erica Conway Harriss' son, Ryan Hariss, took this time lapse video of the fire.

KOMU 8 has sent a reporter down to the Lake of the Ozarks for more information.

Here is a photo of the fire after the majority of the flames went out.

Some more footage of this fire, again this is Emerald Bay, the hose is spraying units C & D. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zU7IRv7FC6 — Noah Klein (@KomuKlein) June 17, 2020

An executive producer at our affiliate in St. Louis, KSDK, tweeted this video from the fire.

BREAKING: A massive fire is burning at the Emerald Bay Condos at the Lake of the Ozarks. No word if anyone is hurt. ?? = Erika Harriss pic.twitter.com/1VTA6FhR88 — Jennifer Feldman (@jenniferfeldman) June 17, 2020

[This is a developing story and KOMU 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]