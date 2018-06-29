BREAKING: Missing Person at Ozark Yacht Club Now Found

OSAGE BEACH — Officials found the body of the person who was reported missing in Osage Beach at the Ozark Yacht Club.

Officers told KOMU that the body was found and confirmed dead near the missing person's boat around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. Divers found the body on the second dive of the day.

Debra Kuhn, the Operations Manager at Ozark Yacht Club, confirmed the adult missing Monday morning.

Officials are attempting to get in contact with the adult's family. There should be an announcement later Monday night.

Lake Ozark Police are not suspecting foul play at this time and will continue to investigate the victim's activities prior to being retrieved.