BREAKING: Missouri confirms fifth case of COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY- The fifth case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. This is the second positive case in Greene County and is international travel-related, according to the news release.

Greene County Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DHSS to determine, "any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed."

A total of 127 people were tested for COVID-19 by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory with DHSS, including the positive case announced Saturday. Other positive cases were reported in St. Louis County and Henry County.

Results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final, meaning the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation.