BREAKING: Missouri House leadership confirms member tests positive with COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House leaders from both parties released a statement Friday evening confirming one member of the body has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a joint news release, the leaders did not name the member, but said they are working to notify those who had contact with him or her. They are also requesting all workers stay out of the capitol for at least 10 days.

The statement came from leaders representing both parties. Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon), Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold), Assistant Majority Floor Leader J. Eggleston (R - Maysville) and Assistant Minority Floor Leader Tommie Pierson Jr. (D–St. Louis) jointly signed the statement.

Here is the full statement from the news release:

“We have recently learned a member of the House of Representatives has tested positive for the coronavirus. We are still working to notify members and staff that might have been in contact with the member and have requested all employees stay out of the Capitol for at least the next 10 days. While we learn more and work closely with DHSS to take every precaution necessary, we keep this member and their family in our thoughts and prayers in their battle to return back to health.”