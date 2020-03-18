BREAKING: Missouri records seventh and eighth case of the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Governor Parson announced Monday night that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to eight.

As of March 16, two more individuals tested positive for COVID-19.



The Missouri state lab has tested 215 people.

• 207 negative

• 8 positive (Greene County 3, STL County 3, STL City 1, Henry County 1)



No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/X4XcMDTu6f — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020

The new cases come out of St. Louis County and St. Louis City. This is the first case of coronavirus for St. Louis City.

Mayor Lyda Krewson confirmed the case on her Twitter on Monday.

About an hour ago, @STLCityGov and @CityofSTLDOH received official confirmation from @HealthyLivingMo of the City’s first presumptive positive case of #COVID19.

— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 16, 2020

Krewson said the patient is in their twenties and had just returned from a trip abroad.

The individual flew into an airport in a different state and then drove into St. Louis City. Krewson said the individual started experiencing symptoms while on the way to St. Louis City and immediately self reported.

Mayor Krewson said the person has complied with being self quarantined and there is no sign of community transmission.

So far, the virus is present in four counties across Missouri.