BREAKING: Moberly Fire, Ameren respond to gas leak in downtown Moberly

MOBERLY - Firefighters and Ameren are working to fix a gas leak in downtown Moberly.

Crews responded to the scene around noon.

Ameren shut off the main gas line in the alley between Williams and Fourth Street. The areas that are impacted by this outage are: going east 4th St. to Burkhart and to the west from Burkhart to Franklin.

They are asking the public to avoid the area. Crews will remain in the area until they fix the issue.