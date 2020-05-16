UPDATE: 'fictitious' kidnapping call used as a drug cover up
Yesterday’s false child “abduction” call explained in 280 characters:— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2020
1?? Two men stopped for traffic violation on I-70.
2?? Passenger called in fake kidnapping nearby to distract trooper from finding their 130 lbs. of marijuana.https://t.co/9IWoKsl3juhttps://t.co/Wl8bOQO6NT pic.twitter.com/TdmAPNSF7U
This call has been determined as a fictitious report. Troopers have identified the reporting caller.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020
?? Possible ABDUCTION (Cooper Co. Area):— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020
-Dad stopped to change tire on I-70
-Another male pulled up to assist.
-Male fled w/ dad's 10 yoa daughter.
Suspect Veh: Green mini-van last seen at WB I-70, 89 mile-mark (Blackwater)
Vict: Blonde Hair, red skirt.
Gathering more info
We are working on obtaining possible license plate info & further descriptors.— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020
MSHP helicopter en route. Several units are searching area now.