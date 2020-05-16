UPDATE: 'fictitious' kidnapping call used as a drug cover up

COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol determined an abduction call for a 10-year-old girl in the Cooper County area was fictitious.

On Saturday Morning, MSHP Troop F tweeted out that the passenger in the car stopped for a traffic violation called in the false kidnapping to cover up 130 lbs. of Marijuana in their trunk.

Yesterday’s false child “abduction” call explained in 280 characters:



1?? Two men stopped for traffic violation on I-70.



2?? Passenger called in fake kidnapping nearby to distract trooper from finding their 130 lbs. of marijuana.https://t.co/9IWoKsl3juhttps://t.co/Wl8bOQO6NT pic.twitter.com/TdmAPNSF7U — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 16, 2020

MSHP originally tweeted about the incident around 12:15 p.m. on Friday. In less than 30 minutes, troopers found the report to be fake.

Troopers have identified the reporting caller.

This call has been determined as a fictitious report. Troopers have identified the reporting caller. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020

Troopers said a father stopped to change a tire on I-70. A different man pulled over to help, but then took the father's 10-year-old daughter.

The suspect's vehicle is a green mini-van last seen on westbound I-70 around the 89 mile-mark near Blackwater.

The girl has blonde hair and is wearing a red skirt.

MSHP is working to get possible license plate information, and it's sending a helicopter to the area. Several units are searching the area.

?? Possible ABDUCTION (Cooper Co. Area):



-Dad stopped to change tire on I-70

-Another male pulled up to assist.

-Male fled w/ dad's 10 yoa daughter.



Suspect Veh: Green mini-van last seen at WB I-70, 89 mile-mark (Blackwater)



Vict: Blonde Hair, red skirt.



Gathering more info — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 15, 2020