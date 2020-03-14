BREAKING: MU announces remote classes for the remainder of the semester

COLUMBIA - UM System President Mun Choi announced Friday night that all in-person classes at MU, UMKC, Missouri S&T and UMSL will be taught remotely for the remainder of the spring semester.

Starting Monday, March 16, universities will remain open and operational, but recreation centers will close. In an email to faculty, staff and students, plans for final exams and commencements will be communicated once decisions are made.

This comes after President Donald Trump issued a national emergency and Governor Mike Parson issued a state of emergency for the coronavirus.