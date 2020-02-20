BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY - Multiple law enforcement agencies have been conducting an investigation on scene in west Columbia.
Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts told KOMU 8 reporters the investigation started after a car chase ended on Nebo Cemetery Road.
A helicopter was seen circling the area.
Columbia PD, MUPD, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's deputies are all working on the investigation in the area surrounding Nebo Cemetery Road and Highway UU.
Pitts said he wasn't able to provide any additional information at this time.
We will update this page once new information comes in.
