BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies on scene in Boone County

2 hours 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 Thursday, February 20, 2020 6:06:00 AM CST February 20, 2020 in News
By: Grace Taylor, KOMU 8 Reporter; Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Reporter; Victoria Alaniz, KOMU 8 Digital Producer


BOONE COUNTY - Multiple law enforcement agencies have been conducting an investigation on scene in west Columbia.

Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts told KOMU 8 reporters the investigation started after a car chase ended on Nebo Cemetery Road.

A helicopter was seen circling the area.

Columbia PD, MUPD, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boone County Sheriff's deputies are all working on the investigation in the area surrounding Nebo Cemetery Road and Highway UU.

Pitts said he wasn't able to provide any additional information at this time. 

We will update this page once new information comes in. 

