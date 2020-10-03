BREAKING: MUPD reports gunshot fired near MU campus

COLUMBIA – MUPD reported shots fired near Ninth and Elm Street on Thursday night.

The initial alert came at 9:51 p.m. MUPD sent a second alert at 10 p.m. and said one shot was heard, and they are looking for a suspect who exited a white Mercedes near the scene. An MU Alert said the suspect is older than college-aged.

@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/0NfuLXTfok

— Ian Russell (@IanRussellTV) October 2, 2020

In a third alert sent at 10:08 p.m. MUPD said they detained two people, but are still looking for a third.

Officers asked the public to stay away while they responded. KOMU 8's reporter observed officers clearing the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m.

An MU Alert sent at 11:15 p.m. announced there was no ongoing threat to the MU campus.

KOMU 8 has sent a reporter to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.