BREAKING: NCAA cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments

NEW YORK CITY - The NCAA announced it will cancel the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring championships.

In the statement published Thursday afternoon, the NCAA said the following:

"This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."



Earlier in the day, a number of college athletic conferences - including the SEC - canceled their annual tournaments.