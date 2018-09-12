BREAKING NEWS: Marshall Wal-Mart Evacuated Due to Potential I.E.D.

Update:

Sergeant Gibson with the Marshall Police Department said the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team took an x-ray of the cylindrical object because they said it met the criteria for an I.E.D. However, after looking at the x-ray, the team does not believe it is an I.E.D. and the crew will open up the object.

Sergeant Gibson said a K9 unit is examining the rest of the store to make sure it is clear.

Original Story:

MARSHALL - A sergeant with the Marshall Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a Wal-Mart in Marshall was being searched for explosive devices. Sergeant Gibson said the store and surrounding stores were evacuated and crews from Whiteman Airforce Base are currently looking for explosive devices in the store.

Sergeant Gibson said Wal-Mart asset protection associates noticed a group of men acting suspicious near the garden center. They monitored the group of men until they eventually left the store. Once the men left, they went to the mens' initial location and discovered a cylinder object wrapped in electrical tape attached to a guard rail and hidden from view. The workers contacted the Marshall Police Department and the police contacted a crew at Whiteman Airforce Base.