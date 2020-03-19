BREAKING: Parson delays April 7 municipal election

1 day 6 hours 9 minutes ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Wednesday, March 18, 2020 10:14:00 AM CDT March 18, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Governor Parson announced the April 7 General Municipal Election has been postponed until June 2.

Parson announced it Wednesday morning in a news release citing COVID-19 restrictions.

In response to COVID-19, Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and signed an executive order to postpone all municipal elections.

The last day to register for the election remains the same, March 11, which has already passed.The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot will be May 20. Any voters who turn 18 by April 7 can cast a ballot, according to the release.

    “Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Governor Parson said.

    Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. “Missouri has 116 separate election authorities, almost all who are elected in their own right, and we have come together to help protect Missouri voters. These are difficult times, but I am grateful for how we have responded, worked together and come to a resolution that helps every single Missouri voter.”

    The ballots already printed for the election will be used on the postponed date. 

