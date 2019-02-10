BREAKING: Police investigating Columbia Planned Parenthood fire
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they're investigating a "suspicious" fire at the Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Providence Road clinic around 4 a.m.
Firefighters found the building's sprinkler system had put out a small fire that started inside the building.
A fire cause investigation found the cause to be suspicious.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.
Editors Note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
