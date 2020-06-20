UPDATE: One person injured in Douglass Park shooting Friday night

COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night.

"At approximately 8:31 p.m. on June 19, Boone County Joint Communications received multiple reports about shots fired in the 400 block of Providence Road during the Juneteenth Celebration at Douglass Park," according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

A previous news release from the Columbia Police Department said 9:12 p.m.

Lieutenant Chad Gooch told a KOMU 8 reporter the incident transpired while the Juneteenth celebration was going on in the park. There was more than 100 people at the park for the celebration.

The festivities officially ended at 7 p.m., however people were still in the park.



Officers located the person injured around the basketball courts, not where the Juneteenth celebration was going on, according to Lt. Gooch. The person was transported to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Lieutenant Chad Gooch told me one man was shot on the basketball court at Douglass Park. He has been taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VrUD1J2lAE — Kathryn Merck (@KathrynMerckTV) June 20, 2020

A KOMU 8 reporter on the scene said around 9:30 p.m. there were nine police cars investigating the scene.

There’s a large police presence at Douglass Park. I’m seeing nine police cars. @KOMUNews — Kathryn Merck (@KathrynMerckTV) June 20, 2020

Crime scene investigators are on scene and the investigation is being turned over to the criminal investigation division.

There is no suspect description as of 9:45 p.m., according to Lt. Gooch.

[This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]