BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe

Summer Skye Allen was last seen wearing this outfit. Columbia Police say this picture was taken the day she disappeared.

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a runaway teen missing since Thursday was found safe Saturday afternoon.

Summer Skye Allen was last seen Thursday night around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from CPD. She was seen walking in the area of Business Loop 70 and Rangeline Street, police said.

CPD confirmed to KOMU 8 News Allen was found Saturday afternoon and is in safe custody.

"We greatly appreciate the quick response from our media partners and residents on social media to spread the information that assisted in locating her," Assistant Chief Jill Schlude said in a separate news release.

Police said Allen is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weights around 100 pounds, officials said.

Officials said Allen was wearing the same clothes seen in the picture above the last time anyone saw her.

Officials said the recent heat wave created additional urgency to locate Allen.

"While we are always concerned for the safety of children who leave their home and don't return as expected, the extreme heat we have been experiencing is an important factor in locating Summer," Schlude said.