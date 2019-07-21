BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe

13 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Summer Skye Allen was last seen wearing this outfit. Columbia Police say this picture was taken the day she disappeared.

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a runaway teen missing since Thursday was found safe Saturday afternoon.

Summer Skye Allen was last seen Thursday night around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from CPD. She was seen walking in the area of Business Loop 70 and Rangeline Street, police said. 

CPD confirmed to KOMU 8 News Allen was found Saturday afternoon and is in safe custody.

"We greatly appreciate the quick response from our media partners and residents on social media to spread the information that assisted in locating her," Assistant Chief Jill Schlude said in a separate news release. 

Police said Allen is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weights around 100 pounds, officials said. 

Officials said Allen was wearing the same clothes seen in the picture above the last time anyone saw her. 

Officials said the recent heat wave created additional urgency to locate Allen. 

"While we are always concerned for the safety of children who leave their home and don't return as expected, the extreme heat we have been experiencing is an important factor in locating Summer," Schlude said.

More News

Grid
List

EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of found teen speak out about her disappearance
COLUMBIA — A Columbia teenager is home safe after she was missing for almost two days. Summer Skye Allen,... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:05:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in Continuous News

Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
Three arrested for allegedly stealing $22K worth of electronics
COLUMBIA — Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing $22,000 worth of electronics from a Moberly Walmart Saturday. Several... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 6:53:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in Continuous News

Family honors Jasen Smith with truck show
Family honors Jasen Smith with truck show
CENTERTOWN - Family, friends and even strangers showed up to celebrate Jasen Smith's life at his Memorial Benefit at Apple... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:35:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe
BREAKING: Runaway Columbia teen found safe
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a runaway teen missing since Thursday was found safe Saturday afternoon. Summer Skye Allen was... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in News

Katfish Katy's reopens after weeks of flooding
Katfish Katy's reopens after weeks of flooding
COLUMBIA - After being closed since May due to flooding, The Station House at Katfish Katy's is now open. ... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:32:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City airport back open after plane overturns
UPDATE: Jefferson City airport back open after plane overturns
JEFFERSON CITY - The runway at Jefferson City Memorial Airport is back open after a small plane overturned Saturday morning.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 Saturday, July 20, 2019 1:25:00 PM CDT July 20, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
Man sentenced to life in prison for double homicide
COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Holts Summit Police investigate suspicious package found in stolen van
UPDATE: Holts Summit Police investigate suspicious package found in stolen van
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Missouri Highway Patrol helped detonate a suspicious package Friday afternoon at the Holts Summit Police Station.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Seniors look to escape excessive heat
Seniors look to escape excessive heat
COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:45:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
Show-Me State Games coming soon after last torch lighting ceremony
JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 1:44:00 PM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
Police: man arrested for sexual abuse after entering woman's apartment
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 9:06:01 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
1 day ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 Friday, July 19, 2019 8:12:49 AM CDT July 19, 2019 in News

Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
Versailles man arrested on child pornography charges
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 7:47:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
NCAA hears Missouri's appeal
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:49:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
One year later: Branson community recalls duck boat tragedy
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:01:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
Trucker charged in Indiana highway crash killing mom, 2 kids
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 4:09:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in Top Stories

FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
FaceApp data tracking: how to protect yourself
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 3:45:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News

Hot playground equipment could cause burns
Hot playground equipment could cause burns
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 Thursday, July 18, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT July 18, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
6am 71°
7am 72°
8am 77°
9am 80°