BREAKING: Search for missing Columbia woman will resume Friday

COOPER COUNTY - Authorities will resume searching the Lamine River on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in relation to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.

According to a press release from Columbia PD, the search will again take place at the De Bourgmont access point of the river.

Police continue to request that anyone who has information about the Mengqi Ji Elledge incident contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.