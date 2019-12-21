BREAKING: Search for missing Columbia woman will resume Friday
COOPER COUNTY - Authorities will resume searching the Lamine River on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in relation to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.
According to a press release from Columbia PD, the search will again take place at the De Bourgmont access point of the river.
Police continue to request that anyone who has information about the Mengqi Ji Elledge incident contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Prior to 2005, mid-Missouri Special Olympic Athletes had to travel to Columbia or Jefferson City in order to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The human remains found in a Columbia landfill September 18, 2019 are confirmed to be missing women Meagn... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The search for missing Columbia Woman, Mengqi Ji Elledge, started back up at the Lamine River on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters rescued a person and a dog in a short time span Friday, according to a press release.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Winn Harrison said he was gone for only a few minutes. Then he got the call: the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police announced Friday they arrested a man and woman in connection with reported purse thefts. On Tuesday,... More >>
in
FULTON - The Board of Education announced Friday, Dec 20 that Dr. Ty Crain will be the new Superintendent of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt announced that a plant bioscience laboratory will be built at MU with $24.8 million in... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A grand jury indicted Joseph Elledge on Friday for one count of abuse or neglect of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MU Health Care will no longer have exclusive negotiations with SSM Health after January 7, SSM announced... More >>
in
WINSTON-SALEM N.C. (AP) - City officials say two people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a government... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the school semester winds down, most college-aged students have crammed for finals and rushed home for the... More >>
in
FULTON — Kansas City-based Noble Health Management Corporation announced Thursday that it entered into a contract to operate Fulton Medical... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Travel across Missouri, and it's hard to miss the electronic signs that line the highways. The signs... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY —Crews responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of East High Street in Jefferson City just... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 100 pieces of art by the late Kansas City artist Thomas Hart... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Authorities will resume searching the Lamine River on Friday at approximately 9:30 a.m. in relation to missing... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at both Jefferson City high schools will have to wait until 2020 to take their final... More >>
in