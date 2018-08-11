Breaking: Several accidents, one fatal, disrupt traffic along Route B

COLUMBIA - Several accidents along Route B caused a temporary road closure Monday morning.

A head-on crash at Route B and Academy Road resulted in one fatality. The other driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

At a separate crash, two responding units to the fatal accident collided on Route B and Flamingo Drive.

There were no serious injuries, according to Gale Bloomenkamp, the public information officer for Boone County Fire Department.

A third accident on Route B and Highway HH resulted in no injuries.