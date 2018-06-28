Breaking Traditions

For the regulars at Bullpen, the familiar breakfast brought some unwelcome changes.

"I said its pretty bad when five people on a council can tell 90,000 people what to do," Hallsville resident Donald Wyatt said.

While some customers were upset, others said it was merely an inconvenience. The car was a refuge between cups of coffee, providing a place to stay warm during a quick smoke break.

"Not like I'm going to have a nicotine withdrawl because I can't smoke in the building," Cafe customer Terry Jones said.

Aside from the absent ashtrays, it was business as usual. But, some customers needed a little reminder about the changes.

"Oh I've had some while I'm taking their order ask for an ashtray. I think that's the only thing not on the menu now," waitress Sheryl Woodson said.

And if Tuesday morning is any indication, the regular men and women at the Bullpen will come back.

The cafe still sold cigarettes, but customers either went outside, or didn't smoke at all.