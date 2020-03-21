BREAKING: UM President confirms two MU employees test positive with COVID-19

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri President Mun Choi and MU Provost Latha Ramchand confirmed in a message to university employees that two employees on the Columbia campus have tested positive for COVID-19. A news release from the MU public relations office confirmed the diagnosis and reports the employees are quarantined at home and under doctors' care.

In the new release, Choi said, “We are appreciative that these individuals have taken the proper actions by immediately self-quarantining, following directions from health officials and staying away from others.”

The president and provost reminded employees of the proper protocol for identifying symptoms of the disease as well as the procedures to stay home if one has a suspected case. The e-mail also reminded employees of free video assessments for people who suspect they have the virus.