BreakTime Robbery Suspect Arrested

HOLTS SUMMIT - The suspect from the armed robbery at BreakTime in HoltsSummit was arrested last night a little before 10:00 p.m. by the Callaway CountySheriff's Department just outside of Holts Summit. The Sheriff'sDepartment had received a tip as to the location of the suspect. Thesuspect is in the Callaway County Jail with a $100,000.00 bond. The name is beingwithheld until he is formally charged.